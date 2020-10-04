Akshay Kumar called 'real hero' by Bollywood stars as he 'speaks heart out' on SSR, drugs

Apart from expressing delight at the Central Bureau of Investigation taking over the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Akshay Kumar had maintained silence on the unfortunate event. The actor finally opened up in a video message urging his fans to not look at the industry in bad light as a whole amid allegations of drug consumption. The Khiladi’s message not just won over netizens, but also the members of the film industry as they hailed his message.

Akshay Kumar’s message on SSR, drugs wows Bollywood stars

Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty, Ajaz Khan, Angad Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh were among the members of the fraternity who praised Akshay’s message. They sent their ‘love and respect’ to the Rustom star and called him both ‘reel and real hero’ for ‘speaking his heart out.’

Akshay in his message acknowledged that there was anger against the film industry in the wake of the events in the Sushant Singh Rajput death mystery. He stated that the events ‘pained’ everyone and ‘forced’ them to introspect into their lives. The actor admitted that drugs was a menace in the industry, but not everyone in the industry consumed drugs. He urged fans to not look at the industry as ‘evil and dishonourable place.’

Numerous issues that have surfaced in the industry after SSR’s death; one being nepotism-campism debate, amid reports that he had reportedly been ousted from films. The one that has been dominating headlines for longer and involved other stars as well was the drugs link, with Sushant's live-in-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, prime accused in the case, getting arrested for alleged involvement in a drug cartel. This was followed by Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, among others, also being questioned for alleged drugs links.

Akshay back in India

Akshay’s message came upon landing in India after wrapping the shooting of his film Bell Bottom in Scotland. The crew had become the first to head abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie, also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta Bhupathi is slated for release on April 2, 2021.

