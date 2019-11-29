Akshay Kumar Expresses Shock Over Hyderabad Murder, Says, 'This Needs To Stop'

Condemning the brutal murder of 27-year old veterinarian doctor from Hyderabad, Akshay Kumar said that as a society we are 'losing it' and we need 'stricter laws'. The actor took to his Twitter handle and wrote that the episode is gut-wrenching.

Yami Gautam also took to her Twitter handle and wrote: "Anger,sorrow ,shock ..how could these inhuman,unimaginable crimes against women still happen despite such strong uproar & awareness ! Do these demons have no fear of punishment or law,,Where are we going wrong & lagging behind as a system & as a society."

Sadhguru condemns horrific Hyderabad murder, says 'mindset about women needs to evolve'

Shocking reaction from Hyderabad Minister

In a shocking response to the gruesome murder of a 27-year old doctor in Hyderabad, the state Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, on Friday blamed the victim for calling her sister instead of the police. He said that in spite of being educated the doctor failed to alert the police. He further alleged that had she called the police, she may have been safe as the police response to calls within 3-4 minutes. He also said that the accused will be punished.

Clarifying that he was not victim-blaming, he called the victim as his daughter. He also said that he will ensure justice and stringent punishment against the killers. He, however, maintained that 100 number could have been dialled but she called her sister as she was in a panic situation.

'Ashamed' Saina Nehwal demands severe punishment for horrific Hyderabad murder culprits

Postmortem report

Republic TV on Friday has accessed exclusive details of the preliminary postmortem report. The report states that the victim was murdered after kerosene was poured on her. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a blanket and set ablaze. Sources report that the kerosene is allegedly a main lead in the case, indicating at the lorry driver's alleged involvement and more men's alleged involvement.

Hyderabad horror 'will worry every family': Jwala Gutta seeks speedy justice & punishment

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the victim, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as of a lorry driver. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

SHOCKER: Telangana Home Min blames Hyderabad victim - 'Why did she call sister, not cops?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.