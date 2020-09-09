Akshay Kumar Gets Injured While Performing A Unique Stunt Taught By Bear Grylls: Reports

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a preview video of his upcoming episode on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. According to reports, the actor had suffered a minor injury while performing a stunt on the show. Reports suggest that he has never done the stunt in the way Bear Grylls taught him but Akshay successfully completed the task.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar Turns 53: Top 3 Films Of The 'Khiladi Of Bollywood' Completely Based On Sport

Akshay Kumar injured himself while performing a stunt

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar was supposed to climb a rope ladder at the extraction point in the Bandipur Forest. He was taught a unique technique of climbing ladder with one foot ahead and one foot behind. Reportedly, it was the first time that the actor tried to do the technique and even though he landed on the targeted bridge, he bruised himself in the process.

According to India TV, Akshay Kumar pointed at the bruise and called it a memento of his successful rope climbing. Reportedly, the actor said that the climb was very good and that he really enjoyed himself. He further said that he learnt something new.

On another note, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram account and shared a sneak peek of his upcoming episode on Discovery Plus on September 11th. In the post, the actor expressed how he wished that he could do the adventures into the wild with his kids every day. He further wrote that he wished they could explore the beautiful lands. The actor also expressed that he was over the moon to have been chosen to do what he did on the show. Watch the video below.

Read Also | Which Akshay Kumar Film Was Loved More By Fans? 'Hera Pheri' Vs 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Akshay Kumar's net worth in 2020

According to the Forbes list of 10 highest-paid male actors, actor Akshay Kumar net worth is $48.5 million (roughly ₹ 366 crore). The reports in Forbes further suggest that Akshay Kumar is the only Bollywood actor on the list and that he is working on his first television series, The End for Amazon Prime. A major chunk of the Akshay Kumar net worth comes from brand endorsement and brand deals. The Akshay Kumar net worth and his gigantic contribution to the Hindi cinema has made him the only Bollywood actor on the Forbes 2020 World's Highest-Paid Celebrities list.

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Akshay Kumar's Chef Avatar In Latest Video Has Fans Go 'rasode Mein Akshay Tha', Watch

Read Also | Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' Is Not Releasing On September 9; Here's Why

Promo Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.