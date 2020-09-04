Akshay Kumar’s 'Laxmmi Bomb' Is Not Releasing On September 9; Here's Why

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. Now as per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Laxmmi Bomb, which was earlier slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9, 2020, (which marks Akshay Kumar’s birthday) has now been delayed by a few months. Read to know the reason:

ALSO READ: Nikhil Chinapa Raises 'red Flag' On Akshay Kumar's Ad, Says 'let Me Try And Fix Tweet'

Why Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb is not releasing on September 9?

While rumours spread that the delay in the release date of the film is to avoid backlash on social media, the real reason has now been revealed by Bollywood Hungama. As per the report, the real reason for the delay is because of some technical errors. On seeing the final edit, the director Raghava Lawerence and his team felt that they need to have some shoot for patchwork scenes for continuity purposes.

For this, the makers of the movie also wanted Akshay’s approval. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to shoot at a studio. The shoot was going to be just a brief two-day shoot with some character actors, and Akshay won’t be a part of that. The reports also say that as this film is a horror-comedy. The visual effects are also taking longer than expected time as the team members were remotely from different locations across the country.

ALSO READ: This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar's Gold Releases In Saudi Arabia

Talking about the trailer, the reports reveal that the trailer of the movie is already ready. A trailer launch was earlier planned on August 18, but everything was then delayed when the director requested an additional two-day shoot. Moreover, this is not the first time when the movie is being reshot.

The makers of the film had wrapped up the shooting in November. But some scenes of the climax and pre-climax were reshot at a city studio in February this year. The report shows that all the changes have been done for the betterment of the film.

About the film 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of Kaali and features Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars his Good Newwz co-star Kiara Advani. The film was earlier slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9, 2020.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer & Film Release Dates Out; Read Details Here

ALSO READ: Check Out Akshay Kumar's Dapper Look From The 'Bell Bottom' Sets In Scotland; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.