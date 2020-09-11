Akshay Kumar Getting Much-attention From Male Fans Leaves Huma Qureshi Jealous

Actors Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi recently had a fun conversation with British Adventurer Bear Grylls. In the IGTV video, Huma Qureshi had a brief moment of jealousy about all the ‘heart eyes’ emoticons that Akshay Kumar keeps getting in the comments section. Fans were quite elated about Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild episode featuring Akshay Kumar as video clips from the episode take over various social media platforms.

Huma Qureshi jealous of Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Akshay Kumar recently spoke to Into The Wild host Bear Grylls in an Instagram live session, revealing a few adventurous moments they had. In the middle of the video, Huma is seen telling Akshay about all the ‘heart eyes’ emoticons that he is receiving from his male friends. Akki jokingly accuses her of being jealous and Huma has a hearty laugh at. She also accepts the fact that she is jealous because she believes these ‘heart eyes’ from male fans are supposed to come her way.

The adorable moment also makes Bear Grylls smile at the sweet and funny rapport that the two actors share. Huma and Akshay joined the live session from Scotland, where they have been shooting for their upcoming film, Bell Bottom. Fans have been quite excited about the Hera Pheri actor’s appearance on the fan-favourite adventure show, Into The Wild which will premiere on 11 September.

In the promo video released by the makers, Akshay can be seen having various adventurous moments on the Bear Grylls show. In one part of the segment, the actor is also seen consuming Elephant poop tea without a second thought. He reveals that he used to drink cow urine on a regular basis and hence having such a weird combination of drink does not seem too much to him.

Read Akshay Kumar Teaching Hindi To Bear Grylls On Fan's Request Is All Things Hilarious, Watch

Also read Akshay Kumar Turns 53: Top 3 Films Of The 'Khiladi Of Bollywood' Completely Based On Sport

On the work front, Akshay has currently been working on Bell Bottom which is in the production stage. The plot of this film is expected to revolve around a spy and his numerous adventures. The film is being directed by Ranjit Tewari and also stars actors like Huma, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta in key roles.

Read Which Akshay Kumar Film Was Loved More By Fans? 'Hera Pheri' Vs 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Also read Akshay Kumar's Chef Avatar In Latest Video Has Fans Go 'rasode Mein Akshay Tha', Watch

Image Courtesy: Huma Qureshi Instagram and Stills from Into The Wild

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.