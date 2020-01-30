Akshay Kumar Hits The Beach For A Quick Volleyball Session; Shares Fitness Tip With Fans

Akshay Kumar is known to be a fitness enthusiast. He has expressed on several occasions as to how fitness is one of the most important lessons to advocate in one’s life. From waking up early, having a sleep schedule to eating right, Akshay Kumar has proved that he is one of the fittest actors in the film industry.

Akshay Kumar’s morning volleyball workout

Akshay Kumar recently took to social media to share a video of him engaging in a game of volleyball. In the video, we can get a glimpse of the 'Khiladi Kumar' jumping high in the air to pass the ball to the other side. The rest of the gang seemed very happy that the actor decided to join in their morning volleyball sessions at the beach.

In addition to this, Akshay Kumar also treated his fans to a quick fitness tip. He mentioned in the caption about how exercising does not always mean hitting the gym. He added that one can always mix sports with fitness and have some fun.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s post here:

Akshay Kumar has recently been in the news for speculation that he will be seen in an upcoming episode of Man Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls. The news came in after the paparazzi and fans spotted the actor leaving Mysuru airport earlier on Wednesday. Kumar is reportedly staying at a nearby resort and will shoot for the episode soon.

Currently, Akshay Kumar has an action-packed 2020 ahead of him. He will be starting the year with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. The film is the fourth installment in the of Shetty's 'Cop Universe' and will see him reuniting with his Namastey London co-star Katrina Kaif.

Akshay Kumar will then be seen in Raghava Lawrence’s Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani. The film will see Kumar donning the role of a transgender for the first time. It was recently reported that Akshay Kumar has obliged to shift the release date of his film, Bachchan Pandey to make way for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

