Akshay Kumar Takes Over Medical Expense For 'Mission Mangal' Director Jagan Shakti: Report

Jagan Shakti, who made his directorial debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal, has been in the news for quite some time now. The director had been diagnosed with a blood clot in his brain and had to undergo immediate surgery for its removal. According to sources, all the medical expenses are being taken care of by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who had been shocked by the news of the director's condition.

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil, in conversation with a local daily, revealed that actor Akshay Kumar, who had been among the first to know of the seriousness of Jagan Shakti's medical condition, took charge of things right from the beginning and even got the director admitted to the hospital.

Earlier this week, filmmaker R. Balki who has mentored Shakti in the past updated the media about the director's health. He revealed that Jagan Shakti had undergone surgery for the removal of the clot in his brain and is now stable and out of danger.

Shakti is well-known for assisting director R. Balki with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Cheeni Kum. He was reportedly in talks with Akshay to start work on another project, the remake of the 2014 Tamil movie, Kaththi, which was titled Ikka. Shakti's debut project as a director, Mission Mangal, one of the biggest hits of 2019, was based on the mission carried out by ISRO called the Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM.

About Mission Mangal

The movie was an ode to the real-life scientist who worked tirelessly to make the mission an incredible success. The film depicted the struggles and efforts of the scientists and went on to become of the biggest grosser of the year. The film received positive reviews from moviegoers and critics and gained prominence for its primary lead female cast. The film is reported to be Akshay Kumar's highest opening ever. It also crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office in the month of October.

