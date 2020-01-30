Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, And Dhanush To Star In Aanand L Rai's Next

Akshay Kumar enjoyed a successful run at the box office in 2019 and 2020 looks just as promising. He recently created a buzz when he released two new looks from his upcoming films which will release later in 2021. The films being Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush to star in Aanand L Rai's new film

According to a news portal, Akshay Kumar will make a cameo appearance in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film features Tamil superstar Dhanush and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. This will be the second Bollywood film with Rai for Dhanush after Raanjhanaa in 2013.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... Presenting the principal cast of Aanand L Rai's new film #AtrangiRe... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... Music by AR Rahman... Written by Himanshu Sharma... Filming starts on 1 March 2020... Four first looks: pic.twitter.com/bT7GK3ACwP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

Speaking to a news portal, Akshay Kumar mentioned that fans can expect to see him for a good 10 minutes in the film. He added that he found the role to be incredibly challenging but it was so special that he could not say no to playing the character. He further stated that this role was memorable for him. He went on to add that he shares a good rapport with both Dhanush and Sara, and also praised Aanand L Rai for his incredible storytelling.

Atrangi Re will commence its filming process on March 1, 2020. In the meantime, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the 1995 remake of Coolie No 1. She is also paired with Kartik Aaryan in the Imtiaz Ali directed film Love Aaj Kal which has the same title as his earlier 2009 film starring Saif and Deepika Padukone. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

