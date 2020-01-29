Akshay Kumar To Feature Next In An Episode Of 'Man Vs. Wild' With Bear Grylls?

Indian megastar Rajinikanth has been making headlines for his recent tryst with British adventurer Bear Grylls as they filmed an episode of Man vs. Wild inside Bandipur National Park at Mysuru on Tuesday. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is evidently next in line to feature in the famous wildlife survival series with Bear Grylls. As soon as the actor was spotted leaving Mysuru airport earlier on Wednesday, the news of his stint in the Indian edition of Man vs. Wild spread like wildfire along with many pictures and videos of Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar, who is stationed at a nearby resort, will reportedly shoot for an episode of the show on Thursday. The actor's crew reportedly spent most of Wednesday scouting for a location to shoot inside Bandipur Forest Reserve. One of the previous Indian celebrities to star in the show was none other than our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shot for Man vs. Wild with Bear Grylls at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand earlier last year.

Criticism from environment activists

A lot of environmentalists have even shown resistance for the filming of the show at a national park as it has attracted a lot of attention because of celebrities like Rajinikanth and now Akshay Kumar. As per reports, there have even been protests at the national park demanding an arrest of actor Rajinikanth for agreeing to shoot in the middle of Bandipur reserve at a time when it is most susceptible to wildfires.

Even though the forest officials, who have permitted the filming schedule till January 30, have justified that the focus on Bandipur Forest Reserve will help showcase the flora and fauna to a global audience, conservationists and wildlife activists have refuted their claims by highlighting that televised shows such as these don't focus on the serious wildlife issues.

