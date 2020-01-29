The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Akshay Kumar To Feature Next In An Episode Of 'Man Vs. Wild' With Bear Grylls?

Others

The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood is the next Indian actor after Rajinikanth to shoot for an episode of 'Man vs Wild' at Bandipur with British adventurer Bear Grylls.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man vs Wild

Indian megastar Rajinikanth has been making headlines for his recent tryst with British adventurer Bear Grylls as they filmed an episode of Man vs. Wild inside Bandipur National Park at Mysuru on Tuesday. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is evidently next in line to feature in the famous wildlife survival series with Bear Grylls. As soon as the actor was spotted leaving Mysuru airport earlier on Wednesday, the news of his stint in the Indian edition of Man vs. Wild spread like wildfire along with many pictures and videos of Akshay Kumar.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay kumar Fan club (@gujaratakkians) on

Read | Rajinikanth calls 'Man vs Wild' filmography with Bear Grylls, an unforgettable experience

Akshay Kumar, who is stationed at a nearby resort, will reportedly shoot for an episode of the show on Thursday. The actor's crew reportedly spent most of Wednesday scouting for a location to shoot inside Bandipur Forest Reserve. One of the previous Indian celebrities to star in the show was none other than our Prime Minister Narendra Modi who shot for Man vs. Wild with Bear Grylls at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand earlier last year.

Read | Rajinikanth to feature in Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild', to stay in Bandipur forest

Criticism from environment activists

A lot of environmentalists have even shown resistance for the filming of the show at a national park as it has attracted a lot of attention because of celebrities like Rajinikanth and now Akshay Kumar. As per reports, there have even been protests at the national park demanding an arrest of actor Rajinikanth for agreeing to shoot in the middle of Bandipur reserve at a time when it is most susceptible to wildfires.

Read | Akshay Kumar takes to social media to reveal his 'Monday Vibes' 

Even though the forest officials, who have permitted the filming schedule till January 30, have justified that the focus on Bandipur Forest Reserve will help showcase the flora and fauna to a global audience, conservationists and wildlife activists have refuted their claims by highlighting that televised shows such as these don't focus on the serious wildlife issues.

Read | Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Panday' first-look gets fans hyped; check reactions

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KISHOR'S DARE TO NITISH
MAHARASHTRA MULLS NATIONAL ANTHEM
'TWO MOST HUMBLE BUSINESS MEN'
PRASHANT KISHOR REFUSES TO COMMENT
ROHIT AFTER WINNING SERIES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA