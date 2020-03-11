Akshay Kumar Performed Stunt Without Harness, Says Rohit Shetty On 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The much-anticipated fim 'Sooryavanshi' will hit the theatres on 24 March and director Rohit Shetty made a startling revelation in the Kapil Sharma show. According to the latest reports, Rohit Shetty said that Akshay Kumar has performed one of the stunts in Sooryavanshi without any harness.

Rohit Shetty reveals Akshay Kumar performed a deadly stunt without any harness

Shetty first revealed that the movie is all about high-octane action sequences which are all performed solely by Akshay Kumar. Sharing about the helicopter sequence in the film, Rohit Shetty revealed that Akshay has performed the stunt of jumping on a helicopter from the bike without the support of a harness.

Additionally, the Sooryavanshi director also said that the team had initially kept a pause between the thrilling sequence of jumping on a helicopter from the bike. The cut was to fit the harness on Kumar. But, as per reports, Akshay Kumar had already spoken to the pilot and made arrangements of doing the scene without a harness.

Akshay Kumar has time and again surprised fans with his chiselled physique and his love for martial arts and action sequences. Many reports say that Kumar himself plans his stunts in most of the movies and loves to experiment every time. Moreover, the Prithviraj actor also loves to shoot his scenes in the morning itself.

Only recently, Rohit Shetty's chemistry with his gang at the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi took to the internet by storm. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif are seen at their enthusiastic best while making fun revelations. Sooryavanshi trailer has hit 64M views online.

