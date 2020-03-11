Akshay Kumar Gives THIS Special Advice To Meezan Jafri Ahead Of Priyadarshan's 'Hungama 2'

Meezaan Jafri recently talked about his experience of working with Priyadarshan on Hungama 2 to a leading daily. He said that the director has a unique way of working on the comedy genre. He mentioned that they are given dialogues just before the shot and he shows how to play it out on camera and expects the actors just to follow his cues. He also added that nobody knows what is exactly happening on the sets except him. The report also stated that Meezaan Jafri spoke to Akshay Kumar regarding the same.

Akshay Kumar then advised the newcomer to trust the director blindly and told him to just give his best. Meezaan Jafri talked about this in a media interaction to a leading daily. He said that Akshay Kumar told him to blindly follow Priyadarshan sir and it will eventually turn out to be great. Akshay Kumar also added that whatever he has learnt about comedy, it is from the filmmaker.

Priyadarshan is one of the most renowned film directors in the Indian film industry. His comedy films have gone on to become classics like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hulchul, etc. Fans of his work got very excited when he announced that he will be making a sequel of his 2003 superhit Hungama. The much-awaited film, Hungama 2 will feature a strong star cast of Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The film also stars newcomers Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in pivotal roles. The audience is eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have done many successful comedy films together like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Bhagam Bhag, Garam Masala etc. Talking about Hungama 2, the film is expected to release on August 14 this year. It is also said that the movie will feature a recreated version of Shilpa’s iconic number Chura Ke Dil Mera.

