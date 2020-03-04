Akshay Kumar’s Lowest-rated Films On IMDb; See Full List

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been a part of several successful films. He sways the audience with his mind-blowing performances. Khiladi Kumar is known to ace his roles in every genre including comedy, romance and action. However, some of his films failed to please his fans. Therefore, we have compiled some of his lowest-rated films in Bollywood.

Here are Akshay Kumar’s 5 bottom rated films according to IMDb

1. Chandni Chowk to China

Chandni Chowk to China stars Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. This action-comedy film also features Mithun Chakraborty and popular actor Gorgon Liu in supporting roles. Many parts of the film were shot in China and Thailand, besides India. Chandni Chowk to China revolves around a poor man, who seeks adventure in China after residents from a village consider him a reincarnation of a Chinese revolutionary. This movie portrays Padukone in dual roles as identical twin sisters. Though the movie rocked at the box office, it failed to impress critics. Chandni Chowk to China is rated 4 on IMDb.

2. Action Replayy

Action Replayy stars Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Kapoor plays a young man who tries his level best to revive his parents’ marriage, which is on the verge of breaking. He travels in time and witnesses Kumar and Rai’s characters uniting. But his mission becomes more difficult than he expects. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Action Replayy was a failure at the box office. It is rated 4.2 on IMDb.

3. Kambakkht Ishq

Kambakkht Ishq is directed by Sabbir Khan and stars Akshay Kumar alongside Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. This film also features various Hollywood actors including Sylvester Stallone, Brandon Routh, Holly Valance and Denise Richards in cameo appearances. This romantic comedy film revolves around an ace stuntman who cannot find true love. Kambakkht Ishq was commercially successful. But it is rated 3.8 on IMDb.

4. Blue

Blue stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta and Zayed Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Anthony D’Souza, this action-adventure film was quite expensive during the time of release. It is based on the Hollywood film, Into The Blue and revolves around a group that seeks treasure underwater. Blue garnered mixed reviews from the critics. It is rated 3.7 on IMDb.

5. Aflatoon

Aflatoon features Urmila Matondkar alongside Kumar in the lead roles. Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, this romantic action film revolves around Raja who is accused of the crimes committed by his lookalike, Rocky. So, he tries to prove his innocence. Aflatoon is rated 4.6 on IMDb.

