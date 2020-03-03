Akshay Kumar Lists That 'one Place' Which Has Become A Must Visit For His Film Promotions

On March 2, 2020, Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn were seen at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event. The whole cast together was seen talking about their film. Now, Kumar has posted a photo on his official social media handle, and revealed the ‘one place’ he always visits when he wants to promote a film. Read on to know more about this ‘one place’ that Akshay Kumar is talking about:

Akshay Kumar visits this ‘one place’ every time he wants to promote a film

Akshay Kumar’s action-packed flick Sooryavanshi is slated to be released on March 24, 2020, and the actor is highly excited for this as he is promoting the film everywhere. On March 3, 2020, Akshay Kumar took to his official Instagram handle to reveal a special place that he always goes to for movie promotions. He posted a photo with director Rohit Shetty and captioned it saying, “One place which has become a must-visit during my film promotions...Can you guess where are we promoting Sooryavanshi today?” The photo is clicked on the set of one of the most hilarious Indian talk shows. Here is the Instagram post by the Holiday actor.

For the unversed, Sooryavanshi is the fourth installment of the Police Shared Universe, also known as Shetty’s Police Universe. It will feature Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Katrina Kaif. It will also feature Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Vivan Bhatena.

The Sooryavanshi trailer also gives fans a glimpse of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. Back in 2018, Simmba had featured Sooryavanshi in the end, to introduce the character even before the announcement of the film.

