Akshay Kumar's Highest IMDb Rated Movies You Must Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in the Hindi film industry. He is widely known for his action sequences. From acing comedic roles to intense ones, he has done it all. Therefore, we have compiled some of Akshay Kumar’s films which are highly rated on IMDb.

Here are Akshay Kumar’s five top-rated movies on IMDb

1. Airlift

Airlift stars Akshay Kumar alongside Nimrat Kaur, Purab Kohli and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Helmed by Raja Krishna Menon, this film is set in Kuwait, which was invaded by Iraq in 1990. Airlift portrays a successful Indian businessman Ranjit Katyal, who saves fellow Indians by putting his life at stake. This historical drama film has received numerous awards and is rated 8 on IMDb.

2. Baby

Baby revolves around a counter-intelligence unit, which tries to search and capture terrorists and demolish their plans. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, this 2015 action-thriller film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role alongside Taapsee Pannu, Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Madhurima Tuli in supporting roles. Baby garnered praises from the critics and the audience alike. This Akshay Kumar’s film is rated 8 on IMDb.

3. OMG: Oh My God!

Oh My God is a remake of the 2001 Australian film The Man Who Sued God. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, this satirical comedy film features Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Oh My God also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Om Puri, Govind Namdeo and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting characters. The movie revolves around a shopkeeper who sues god after his shop gets destructed because of an earthquake. Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar’s chemistry garnered immense appreciation from the audience. This movie is rated 8.2 on IMDb.

4. Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri stars Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Tabu in prominent roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, this film is an adaptation of the Malayalam flick, Ramji Rao Speaking. Hera Peri revolves around three unemployed men, who are in dire need of money. They are down and out before an opportunity arrives in the form of a phone call. They become greedy and plan to become the mediators between a kidnapper and the victim. However, things take a twisted turn ahead. This comedy flick is rated 8.2 on IMDb.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Lists That 'one Place' Which Has Become A Must Visit For His Film Promotions

Also read: Akshay Kumar Reveals Ajay Devgn Pushed Him Out Of 'Phool Aur Kaante'; Read Details

5. Good Newwz

Good Newwz depicts the tale of two couples who opt for in vitro fertilization. Starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, this comedy-drama film is filled with hilarious scenes. Good Newwz talks about a sensitive topic with light-hearted jokes. Helmed by Raj Mehta, this film has received 7.3 on IMDb.

Also read: Akshay Kumar Has To Say THIS When Asked About 'Laxmmi Bomb' Clashing With Salman's 'Radhe'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Success Mantra, Says Bollywood Should Have More Multi-starrers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.