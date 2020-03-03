Akshay Kumar Reveals His Success Mantra, Says Bollywood Should Have More Multi-starrers

Akshay Kumar has had the successful year 2019 and it seems as if he is all set to have a bigger 2020. The actor has broken numerous records in 2019 and became the first actor to reach a ₹1000 crore mark in a year. He became a part of an interview recently, which was reported by a leading daily.

Akshay Kumar gets candid

The Good Newwz actor in the interview talked about how he does not have a success mantra. He only does hard work and plans to be in Bollywood for long. He was about how he looks at his journey up until his 150th movie. He said that he counts his blessings as he didn't even imagine in his dreams that he would reach where he is now. He said that he plans to be a part of Bollywood until the fans want him.

The interviewer asked about his feelings on returning into a cop role in Sooryavanshi. Akshay replied that no matter what uniform he wears, army, navy or policeman, he feels a sense of pride. He also said that he would like to play an air force cop as well. Akshay talked about how a movie like Sooryavanshi is extremely relevant in today's times as it not only entertains but also sends a message. He revealed that he had enjoyed watching Singham and Simbaa, which made him collaborate with Rohit Shetty and become a part of his cop universe.

Akshay Kumar shared that he feels that it is a pity that Bollywood does not have multi-starrers like Hollywood. He said that Ajay Devgn and himself go a long way back and have done a few films together. He also called Ranveer Singh a good friend and said that they share a great rapport. Akshay Kumar's multi starrer movies include the Housefull series, Mission Mangal and Welcome among others.

The interviewer asked him about the clash that might take place of Eid between Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Laxmmi Bomb. He replied that there are a limited number of Fridays and a large number of movies so clashes are natural. Akshay was also asked about his expectations with himself. He said that expectations are the root cause of disappointment and thus the only thing important to him is to enjoy the success of the film or learn from its failure.

Talking about Sooryavanshi, Akshay shared his excitement and his experience of working with Rohit Shetty. He praised Rohit and said that he knows what works with the audience. He also joked that he had fun blowing up cars and hanging from helicopters.

Source: Akshay Kumar Facebook

