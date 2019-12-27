Akshay Kumar Reveals He Is Going On A 15-day-long Vacation To THIS Place On New Year

Akshay Kumar's much-anticipated movie Good Newwz which is directed by Raj Mehta hit the silver screens today. The film, along with Akshay Kumar also stars Dilijit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The trailer and music videos of the film have been garnering a lot of appreciation from the fans and thus their fans too, are excited for the film. Akshay recently opened up about his New Year's plans, read below to find out more about Khiladi Kumar's vacation plans.

Also Read | 'Good Newwz' Early Reviews: Film Garners Attention, Netizens Call It 'super-hit!'

Also Read | Good Newwz Song 'Dil Na Jaaneya' By American Pop Singer Lauv And Rochak Kohli Is Out

Akshay Kumar to take a 15-day-long vacation

Akshay Kumar recently revealed his New Year's plans in an interview with a portal. Akshay stated that he will be going on a vacation to South Africa for 15 days with the family. However, considering the amount the work Akshay does throughout the year, this vacation seems like a much-needed getaway from his daily hectic schedule.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Faces Criticism For 'abusing Lord Ram' In Good Newwz Dialogue, Watch

This Raj Mehta directorial is Akshay’s fourth release of 2019. He kickstarted this year with the period drama titled Kesari, followed by Mission Mangal and then his much-anticipated Diwali release Housefull 4. All three films have received amazing reviews and have also performed exceedingly well at the box office. If Good Newwz does well at the box office, then this year will end with a bang for Akshay Kumar.

Good Newwz has received good reviews from most of the eminent film critics as of yet. The buzz surrounding the film too is high and multiple analysts have predicted that the film will do great at the box office. Hence, it will be interesting for Akshay's fans to find out will Akshay's year, end with a blockbuster film or not.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Turns Into A News Anchor To Spread 'Good Newwz' In India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.