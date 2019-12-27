Introducing Akshay Kumar As The 'Tsar-Maker' Of Indian Film Industry

Akshay Kumar, who has been in the industry for over 25 years, is now known as a tsar maker. Thanks to Akshay Kumar, 25 directors have either been introduced to the Industry or have made their breakthroughs. The directors are the tsars of the films. Here is why Akshay Kumar can be said to be the 'tsar maker' of the lot.

Akshay Kumar – The ‘First Hit’-Man

Akshay Kumar started his journey as the 'tsar maker' with the director duo of Abbas-Mustan, who had directed Agneekaal before signing Akshay Kumar for the 1992 film Khiladi. The movie was responsible for giving Akshay Kumar the tag of Khiladi and making him known in the industry. After Khiladi, Akshay Kumar did two other films with Abbas-Mustan, Ajnabee and Aitraaz respectively. All of Akshay Kumar’s movies with Abbas-Mustan beginning from Khiladi have been excellent performers at the box-office. Another director from the Akshay Kumar filmography who shined his fortune after working with the actor is Sameer Malkan. Before working on Main Khiladi Tu Anari with Akshay Kumar, Sameer Malkan delivered two flops at the box-office. Though Main Khiladi Tu Anari was successful at the box-office, Malkan’s other movies did not work at the box-office. Sameer Malkan and Akshay Kumar’s Keemat also proved to be a box-office bomb.

Eighteen years later, Akshay Kumar signed Umesh Shukla, who was a one-flop director back then. Umesh worked as the co-producer of OMG – Oh My God! In terms of the cost-to-profit ratio, the film was a super-hit, just as Umesh Shukla’s Gujarati Drama from which the movie was adapted. Raja Krishna Menon and Tinu Suresh Desai were also among the names that made their breakthroughs while directing Akshay Kumar starring films. Raja Krishna Menon helmed one of the crown jewels of Akshay Kumar filmography, Airlift. Tinu Suresh Desai headed Rustom from the Akshay Kumar’s movies, after his horror drama 1920 London proved to be a box-office bomb.

Akshay Kumar – Presenting the Director

Akshay Kumar is also known to have worked with a lot of new directors of the industry. Though he co-produced many titles along with Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, they never thought Akshay was fit to be worked on with as an actor. Guddu Dhanoa, Naresh Malhotra, and Neeraj Vora were some of the directors that started with Akshay Kumar’s movies.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah was one of the directors who started by doing Akshay Kumar’s movies, and he has his name credited for many titles in the Akshay Kumar filmography. Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s friendship dates back from Aankhen till co-producing Holiday. Sajid Khan also directed his first movie Heyy Babyy with Akshay Kumar, and also delivered hits like the first two movies of Housefull and Housefull 2.

The last three names in Akshay Kumar filmography that happen to be newbie directors are Jagan Shakti, Raj Mehta and Raghava Lawrence. Newcomers of the industry have directed Akshay Kumar’s movies including Mission Mangal, Good Newzz, and Laxxmi Bomb. Thus, Akshay Kumar can be touted to be the kingmaker of producers.

