Good Newwz Song 'Dil Na Jaaneya' By American Pop Singer Lauv And Rochak Kohli Is Out

The makers of the upcoming movie, Good Newwz, unveiled a new trailer of the film on December 19. The trailer featuring its lead pair, Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh-Kaira Advani showcases some of the best scenes of the film to offer comic relief. After back-to-back trailers and songs, on Monday, the maker of Good Newwz released a new song titled Dil Na Jaaneya that has hit a milestone in no time.

Good Newwz new song Dil Na Jaaneya out

The makers of Good Newwz released a new song Dil Na Jaaneya, on Monday. It marks the collaboration of American pop singer-composer Lauv with Dharma Productions. The singer has come together with Indian music composer Rochak Kohli for the track. The lyrical video has created headlines and fans have shared their excitement to watch the video of the song. A few days back, the American singer Lauv took to his Twitter handle to announce the song. He wrote, ''really excited to announce I collaborated on a song for the Bollywood film #GoodNewwz along with @rochaktweets this is my first Bollywood collab ever and I’m honoured to be a part of such a film, big love x @azeem2112 @akshaykumar @karanjohar @DharmaMovies''. Have a look at the song.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh & Kiara Advani suit up; can you spot Kareena Kapoor?

Also Read | Kiara Advani slays in a black button down pantsuit as she walks in for 'Good Newwz' event

Good Newwz narrates the tale of two married couples, who opt for In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), to become parents. The movie, starring Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead is slated to hit the marquee on December 27, 2019. The movie's songs like Chandigarh Mein, Sauda Kara Kara, and others have turned out to chartbusters and are receiving love from the audience.

Also Read | Kareena's Expressions & Diljit's Comic Timing Steal The Show In 2nd Good Newwz Trailer

Also Read | You will not believe how many times Anil Kapoor asked Rochak Kohli to work on the title track of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

Also Read | Good Newwz: Kareena Kapoor Khan Spat On Akshay Kumar During Shoot, Here's The Funny Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.