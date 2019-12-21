Akshay Kumar Turns Into A News Anchor To Spread 'Good Newwz' In India

Akshay Kumar is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming movie Good Newwz. The actor has now decided to turn into a news anchor. This is the first time in TV news history that Bollywood star Akshay will be playing the role of a news anchor on a news channel.

Akshay Kumar's news segment

Akshay Kumar, in a special segment on a news channel, will be sharing inspirational stories with his fans and audience. These stories have been selected from all across the country. According to an article in a leading entertainment portal, Akshay Kumar talked about a young man belonging to the Mumbai slums who got a job in ISRO.

Akshay Kumar is known for his relentless work of contributing immensely towards the Indian cinema. Even though he is busy with the promotions of Good Newwz, he is still working on various other projects. In an interview with a leading daily, Akshay talked about how in 30 years, there was not a single point when he didn't have a project in hand. He also shared his experience of working with Diljit Dosanjh in the movie. He talked about how they hit it off immediately as Punjabis.

Akshay Kumar is also working on the action movie Sooryavanshi. He shared that he was happy to shoot with Ajay Devgn since they last worked together in the movie Insan. He also called Ranveer Singh a kid in the candy store. Kumar also thanked directors Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Neeraj Pandey for transforming his career.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Good Newwz. This is possible because of the cast's hard work for the promotions. The movie also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. It will hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

