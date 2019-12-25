The Debate
The Debate
'Good Newwz' Early Reviews: Film Garners Attention, Netizens Call It 'super-hit!'

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz has been making headlines for all the right reasons and the early reviews have started pouring in already. Read below-

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good Newwz

Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz has been making headlines for all the right reasons! Apart from the Padman actor, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Given that the film is releasing on December 27th, the first reviews have already started pouring out on social media, and fans and netizens can't seem to stop raving about it! 

READ: Good Newwz Song 'Dil Na Jaaneya' By American Pop Singer Lauv And Rochak Kohli Is Out

First reactions, Read below- 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

READ: Kiara Advani Slays In A Black Button Down Pantsuit As She Walks In For 'Good Newwz' Event

On the work front: 

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is busy promoting Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The film will release hit the theaters after Christmas. The actor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar is currently filming Raghava Lawrence's comedy horror film Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. The film is reportedly a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana. Meanwhile, post Good Newwz,  Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

READ: Akshay Kumar Praises 'Good Newwz' Co-star Kareena Kapoor

READ: Good Newwz Latest Track Maana Dil Is Out, Netizens Appreciate The New Tune & Emotions

 

 

Published:
