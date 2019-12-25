'Good Newwz' Early Reviews: Film Garners Attention, Netizens Call It 'super-hit!'

Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz has been making headlines for all the right reasons! Apart from the Padman actor, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Given that the film is releasing on December 27th, the first reviews have already started pouring out on social media, and fans and netizens can't seem to stop raving about it!

First reactions, Read below-

#GoodNewwz is carrying great reports. Second half is being praised the most. And it's been said that, flow of the film is same like Bala or Badhaai ho, first half full of comedy & second half full of emotion (little excerpts of comedy too). Will be watching it soon. #Excited — Ajay Sinha (@AjaySinha79) December 22, 2019

And Wowwwww!!!! Staying true to its title #GoodNewwz is really GN for the fans @akshaykumar had me rolling on the seat laughing 😂 stomach still hurting, and how beautifully wrapped the climax 😭💪🏻#KareenaKapoorKhan 🔥@advani_kiara 🌟#DiljitDosanjh 🙌🏻💥 — Warda S Nadiadwala 🎄🎅🏻⭐️ (@WardaNadiadwala) December 24, 2019

Just watched #GoodNewwz

Indeed it is a good Newws.

Loved it completely.

A laughter riot in the first half.

Will leave you emotionally drenched in the last 21 minutes.

Lead start cast + Supporting cast = Terrific Performances 🙌

One of the best of 2019

Will rule Box Office 🔥🔥🔥 — Armaan (@haryyaanvi) December 24, 2019

#GoodNewwz is tht2019 is gona end on a HIGH! @akshaykumar makes u ROFL evrytime he appears on screen,even wth such talentd cast he simply OWNS D film! @advani_kiara -U knw how proud I am of u :) Wel done @raj_a_mehta Ths one's a sure shot winner @apoorvamehta18 @ShashankKhaitan — Varun Gupta (@VarunG07) December 25, 2019

On the work front:

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Mission Mangal, has several releases lined up in the coming year. Akshay Kumar is busy promoting Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The film will release hit the theaters after Christmas. The actor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Akshay Kumar is currently filming Raghava Lawrence's comedy horror film Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani. The film is reportedly a remake of the Telegu film, Kanchana. Meanwhile, post Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht.

