Akshay Kumar Performed All His Stunts In 'Baby' & Other Trivia About The Film; Read Here

Baby is helmed by Neeraj Pandey and was released in 2015. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and Anupam Kher in lead roles. The movie revolved around the Indian intelligence team who locate and destroy terrorists and other threats. Did you know that Akshay Kumar donated half of his earnings from this movie to the Indian Army? Read about the film's interesting trivia below.

Akshay Kumar donated half of his cut from this movie to the Indian Army.

All weapons used in the film were real and were approved by the Indian defence.

In the movie, a police officer named Gawde says that he was involved in the Opera House operation. This is a reference to director Neeraj Pandey's previous film Special 26 (2013), where the climax takes place at the Opera House.

Akshay Kumar performed all his stunts in the film.

This movie marks the third collaboration between director Neeraj Pandey and actor Anupam Kher. They previously worked together in A Wednesday (2008) and Special 26 (2013).

Akshay Kumar's character's name is Ajay in both Special 26 and Baby, indicating the same storyline.

Taapsee Pannu learned Krav Maga for a fight scene in the movie.

This film is Akshay Kumar's second movie with director Neeraj Pandey after working together in Special 26 (2013).

The second half of this film was shot in Nepal.

Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu later reprised their roles in the spin-off film Naam Shabana (2017) which was based on the character of Pannu.

The character of Maulana Mohammad Saeed Rahman is based on Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the man behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

An official game based on the movie was released for Android mobile phone users.

The prequel to this film, Naam Shabana, which was released in 2017, focuses on the character of Tapsee Pannu. In that movie, a small conversation about mission "Baby" takes places. It states that "Baby" mission was a plan at the time when Tapsee Pannu's character was in the training stage.

