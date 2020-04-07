Akshay Kumar Was Replaced By THIS Actor In The Film 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander'

The movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander was a superhit film about two brothers who participate in a cycle race. The lead roles in the film were played by actors Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori and Ayesha Jhulka. Apparently, the role of Deepak Tijori was offered to actor Akshay Kumar, but he did not get through.

Deepak Tijori played an antagonist in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander. Akshay Kumar revealed that he had initially auditioned for Deepak Tijori’s role in the film directed by Mansoor Khan. He said that he went for the auditions, but the makers didn’t like it.

Akshay Kumar also revealed about his initial days in the industry. He said that after a few days of struggle, he signed up his first three films by luck. Akshay Kumar had a modelling assignment, but decided to go meet a makeup artist who worked at a production house.

Luckily he received his first paycheque of ₹5,000 for the first film, ₹50,000 for the second film and ₹1.5 lakh for his third film. He also thanked his stars that he did not go for the modelling assignment to Bangalore. Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood today and is known for his unconventional film choices that receive both critical accliams and are box-office successes.

The actor was seen in the film Good Newwzz recently and has a number of films releasing this year. Akshay Kumar will be seen next in the film Laxmmi Bomb which is a remake of the South Indian film Muni 2: Kanchana. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tusshar Kapoor in the lead roles.

