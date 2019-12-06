Akshay Kumar: Have Applied For Indian Passport; Hurts When I’m Asked To Prove I’m Indian

After breaking his silence and confirming that he held a Canadian passport in May, Akshay Kumar has now revealed that he has applied for an Indian passport. The actor stated that he is an ‘Indian’ and that it hurt him when he is asked to prove his it every time. ‘Khiladi Kumar’ added that his wife and children are Indians and that his 'life is here.' The 52-year-old also said that he paid all his taxes here. Akshay Kumar made the revelation at an event held on Friday in the company of his co-star of many movies, most recently Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

MUST READ: Akshay Kumar Issues A Statement On 'unwarranted Interest And Negativity' Around His Canadian Citizenship. Here's What He Said

Statement

Akshay had in May put out a statement reacting to the fuss about him being a Canadian citizen. He had said, “I really don't understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others. Lastly, I would like continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger.”

READ:Here's What Akshay Kumar Wrote After Anupam Kher Supported Him In Canadian Citizenship Controversy

READ: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toronto Is My Home’ Throwback Video Goes Viral After Clarification On Holding Canadian Passport; Sparks Twitter Slugfest

The actor’s tweet came a few days after Mumbai had voted in the Lok Sabha elections. At that time, the ‘reason’ for his absence in the ‘voting’ pictures of the celebrities, started doing the rounds. Akshay asking a journalist to move on when he asked why the actor had not voted had also gone viral then. The Kesari star’s revelation had made headlines then. A throwback video of him stating, ‘Toronto is my home' had also gone viral then. However, many celebrities like Anupam Kher had come out in support of Akshay.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is having a dream year. While Kesari entered the Rs 100-crore club, both Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 entered the Rs 200-crore club. He will hope to continue the run with Good Newwz, releasing on December 27.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan And Akshay Kumar Look Bold In Black; Check Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.