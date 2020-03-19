Akshay Kumar Praises PM Modi For 'Janta Curfew', Terms It 'an Excellent Initiative'

'Khiladi of Bollywood' Akshay Kumar, who has been practising the social distancing precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak in the nation, took to his Twitter account and praised the initiative of 'Janta Curfew' by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. the actor called the effort by the PM 'excellent' and stated that it stands as an opportunity to 'show the world that we are together in this'.

Have a look:

An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020

Akshay Kumar, a fitness enthusiast himself, seems impressed by the Prime Minister's address to the nation about proper precautions to avoid getting infected by the novel coronavirus. During his address, PM Modi advised the nation to stay home for a few weeks and also gave a mantra to the nation as he said, " During such pandemic, only one mantra works, 'World is healthy when we are healthy,". He also said that it is very essential that every Indian is "alert and aware.".

Have a look at the address here:

Coronavirus claims the film industry

The release of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sooryavanshi was also postponed due to the increased risk of infection from the deadly virus. Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and has claimed over 9,230 lives all over the world. Many film productions and scheduled big-budget film releases have been pushed to a later date due to the virus outbreak in the country.

Because our safety always, always comes first. Stay safe and take care of yourself 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CnNfMT6Kck — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2020

