Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, And Other Celebs' Upcoming Films That Fans Shouldn't Miss

Bollywood’s popular stars Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan are gearing up for their 2020 releases. This year, we are going to get a bunch of movies from these actors. Ranbir Kapoor is back from sabbatical and is making several appearances after 2018’s Sanju.

Akshay Kumar is known to be part of movies that give a message on social parity and covers the issues that are currently happening around the world. Take a look at these actors and their upcoming films and how they will dominate 2020 with their films.

Also read: Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon Embark On A Sisters' Trip To Switzerland

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has three upcoming movies in 2020. These are Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, and Prithviraj. While Sooryavanshi is the third protagonist from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Laxmmi Bomb is a comedy horror. So it would be nice to see Akshay back in the genre. Akshay's Prithviraj is a historical period drama film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to make his grand comeback in this year. The actor is going to appear in Shamshera, which is an action-adventure film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor.

The action is also going to appear in the action flick Brahmastra, a superhero film. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles and will be the first instalment in the planned trilogy.

Also read: Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon's Style File Will Give You Fashion Goals!

Salman Khan

Salman Khan gave us some mind-blowing action moments in last year's Dabangg 3. Now, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor will once again be back in all his heroic glory in his upcoming film Radhe. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda in lead roles.

Also read: Kriti Sanon And Her Love For Outfits That Scream Flower Power!

Siddharth Malhotra

Actor Siddharth Malhotra is gearing up for his 2020 release. He is going to appear as the lead in the movie Shershaah. The movie is about the personal and working life of army officer and Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, the actor who always amazes the audience with his peculiar style of acting, is also gearing up for his 2020 releases. He is going to appear alongside Deepika Padukone in '83, which is based life of veteran Indian cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor is also going to appear in Sooryavanshi.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.