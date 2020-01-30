The Debate
Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon's Style File Will Give You Fashion Goals!

Bollywood News

Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon who are often seen in ad shoots together give some major fashion goals when it comes to their Instagram account. Check out.

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is currently busy filming her next, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Sai TamhankarApart from shooting for her upcoming next, Kriti Sanon is busy with photoshoots and is often seen sharing glamorous looks on her Instagram handle. Her sister Nupur Sanon, who recently made her debut by featuring alongside Akshay Kumar in a song, is also not far from her sister in posting fashionable attires. Here is a lookout on the style file of the Sanon sisters who have vividly specific dressing choices. 

Kriti and Nupur giving major holiday fashion goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Kriti and Nupur's date night outfits

Kriti's dark blue sheer dress coordinates perfectly with Nupur's dark green outfit. Even though the dress material is the same, Kriti's outfit has frilled design while Nupur's dress is V necked.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Kriti Sanon opted for a flirty short dress in this look, with frilled design at the neck. She perfectly matched her hairstyle by opting for a soft curled look. Nupur Sanon is seen wearing an animal print short dress with cutouts on her mid sleeves. For heels, both opted for basic stilettos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

Kriti and Nupur Sanon's black and white outfit

The sisters have worn a matching print outfit where Kriti is seen rocking a cool chic avatar with her knotted top and pants while Nupur's dressing style leans towards a chic style wearing a black and white dress with a statement belt. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon) on

Published:
