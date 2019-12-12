Kriti Sanon And Nupur Sanon Embark On A Sisters' Trip To Switzerland

Kriti Sanon has been on the go for promotions ever since the trailer of her film Panipat. The actor has been known to invest her time and effort in her films. She has now decided to take a vacation with her sister Nupur Sanon.

Kriti and Nupur embark on a sisters' trip to Switzerland

Nupur was seen posting pictures of themselves on Instagram in a luxurious resort in Lucerne. The sisters are spotted having a fun vacation in Switzerland. The country has always been really close to Bollywood stars. Many film shootings have been done in the pristine serenity of the Swiss Alps.

As of now, the Sanon sisters have decided to unwind from their busy schedules and indulge in a much-needed vacation. The actor was seen sharing several moments from their trip to the scenic beauty. Kriti shared many of her moments on Instagram stories which looked like a vlog. Fans of the actor have been admiring the photographs the sisters have been sharing on their social media.

Panipat which stars Kriti Sanon has been doing well in the box office. She has received praise for her role by fans and critics alike. Her character as the wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau was one of the fiercest portals of a Maratha girl. She was applauded by fans for her stunts in the film and also for the hard work she put in.

