Kriti Sanon And Her Love For Outfits That Scream Flower Power!

Kriti Sanon has been a part of hit films like Heropanti, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, among others where she was seen donning some fashionable outfits. Take a look at some of the style inspirations you can take from Kriti Sanon who can rock a retro-chic, glam, as well as casual chic style look. Take a look at her floral outfits that give the perfect fashion inspiration to those who want to wear their floral outfits on multiple occasions.

Kriti Sanon in a classy Anarkali with red floral detailing

Kriti wore this elegant black Anarkali with red floral print. She paired this look with a retro-styled bun and red lips.

Kriti Sanon in a mauve floral pantsuit

Kriti Sanon nailed this business look wearing a mauve pantsuit with pink roses all over her outfit. The outfit looks perfect for a formal event with the fitted waist giving it a formal yet feminine touch.

Kriti Sanon acing her Stuart Vever silky summer floral outfit

This summer outfit has to be one of Kriti's best put together outfit. The beautiful silky summer floral dress is perfect for a date night or even a girls' night out.

Kriti Sanon in a pink floral ruffle saree

The ruffle saree trend was taken up by many famous celebrities, including Kriti Sanon. Her elongated midriff complements her floral ruffle saree perfectly.

Kriti Sanon in a casual floral dress

Kriti has amped up the simple buttoned up floral dress by adding a waist belt. The waist belt gives the outfit a much-needed edge. The look is further amped by pairing brown boots to go with the dress.

