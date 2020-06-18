Akshay Kumar Responds To A Sketch By A 10-yr-old Fan; Twitterati Swoons Over The Gesture

Akshay Kumar has a new10-year-old fan. Divya Sharma, a Twitter user, uploaded a sketch of the actor made by her 10-year-old son. The actor graciously responded that he really liked the drawing.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Taapsee, others salute Indian soldiers martyred at Galwan

Divya Sharma, a Twitter user, uploaded a sketch of Akshay Kumar with the tweet - sir this is the first sketch done by my 10 year old son Aditya Sarma and he hopes that u would like it. I know not that perfect but he's tried to match it as far as possible. Hope you see this sir and if you could please send him a reply. Thank you. The drawing was a rough figure of Akshay Kumar's face which had - Sketch by Aditya P Sharma and LockDown Timepass written on it.

Also Read | India-China face-off: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, other celebs pay tributes

@akshaykumar sir this is the first sketch done by my 10 year old son Aditya Sarma and he hopes that u would like it. I know not that perfect but he's tried to match it as far as possible. Hope you see this sir and if you could please send him a reply. Thank you pic.twitter.com/0tVvDpvw7j — Divya Sarma (@DivyaSarma7) June 17, 2020

Akshay Kumar responded to the tweet by saying that he loved the drawing. He tweeted - "Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch . Love and prayers always"- and added a heart emoji.

Also Read | Renuka Shahane reveals how Akshay Kumar helped Nupur Alankar, calls him an 'angel'

Loved it! Please tell Aditya thank you, I’m honoured he chose me for his first sketch . Love and prayers always ♥️ https://t.co/b6LSBmAHBe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 17, 2020

Fan reactions

Fans really loved Akshay Kumar's sweet gesture and responded by tweeting exactly that. Some other fans were also seen uploading drawings made by their children in hope of getting a response from the superstar. Check it out:

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Akshay Kumar's video on mental health awareness goes viral

Love you sirji❤️🙂 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) June 17, 2020

Sir your sketch made by my son Abhinn Sharma. pic.twitter.com/qSxKspWcrx — Niharika Sharma (@Niharik83232373) June 17, 2020

Akshay Kumar has had a long and fruitful career in Bollywood. The star has been in the industry for more than 29 years and has done over 100 films till now. He has won several awards and was seen in many memorable movies like Khilad, Mr Bond, Deedar, Namastey London, Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Welcome, Tashan, Singh Is Kinng, Jumbo, Chandni Chowk to China, Kambakkht Ishq and many more.

He was last seen in the film Good Newwz in 2019 and has almost 4 films lined up. 3 films - Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and Sooryavanshi are going through different processes in filming and will release this year. Atrangi Re will be supposedly released next year on Valentine's day. Akshay Kumar fans can hold on to their seats as the star is set to release a bunch of movies soon.

Promo Picture Credit: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.