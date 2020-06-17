India-China Face-off: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Other Celebs Pay Tributes

The violent clashes between Indian troops and the People's Liberation Army along the Galwan valley in Ladakh have left many people heartbroken. At least 20 Indian Army personnel have been killed in the violent army face-off. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to pay tribute and offer condolences to the families who lost the brave souls. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgn, and many others expressed their grief and mourned the death of the brave hearts.

Bollywood stars pay tribute to martyred jawans

Akshay Kumar expressed his grief and paid tribute by sharing the photos of the brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the face-off with China troops. While captioning the picture, he wrote that the news has left him deeply saddened about the soldiers and also wrote that the people will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

Ajay Devgn saluted the brave souls who fought at the Galwan Valley and wrote that he salutes every soldier who laid down his life while protecting India’s border and honour. At last, he offered prayers to the families of the brave hearts for bearing the huge loss.



Salute every soldier who laid down his life protecting India’s border & honour. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat 🙏RIP Brave Hearts 🙏🙏

My thoughts are with your families during this hour.#GalwanValley #IndianArmy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 17, 2020



Sonakshi Sinha also mourned the loss of the soldiers and wrote that the entire country will be indebted to the brave hearts who lost their lives in a bid to protect the people. At last, she wrote that their sacrifices made towards the country will never be forgotten.

We will forever be indebted to you’ll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/la7IQHvJZf — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 16, 2020



Sidharth Malhotra saluted the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the Galwan valley on Twitter and wrote that people will be indebted to the soldier for their ultimate sacrifice. At last, he saluted the courage of the soldiers and offered prayers to the families who lost their loved ones.

Mourning the death of our brave hearts martyred on our borders, we are forever indebted to them for their ultimate sacrifice, salute to them and my condolences to their families 🙏 #IndianArmy #GalwanValley #JaiHind🇮🇳 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 17, 2020





On June 16 evening, the Indian Army had issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 stating that apart from the 3 soldiers that were martyred during the clash, 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

During the face-off, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway valley. The face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.



