Renuka Shahane Reveals How Akshay Kumar Helped Nupur Alankar, Calls Him An 'angel'

In the world of crisis and problems, a helping hand makes all the difference. Renuka Shahane, from Hum Aapke Hain Kaun fame, took to her Twitter to express her love and gratitude towards a Bollywood actor and the help he gave to her friend. Building up the curiosity, Renuka first talked about how help was extended to her friend and then revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who came to her aid.

Renuka Shahane thanks Akshay Kumar

Renuka Shahane posted a series of seven tweets to talk about this incident. She started with the problem and also referred to Akshay Kumar as an unnamed 'he' to increase the suspense. Finally, she revealed it was Akshay Kumar who helped her and her friend. Here are the tweets on Renuka Shahane's Twitter:

What can I say about the kindness of all who've helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother's ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further. 1/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur's mother get the the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. 2/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more. 3/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, " मला धन्यवाद नको, तिची आई बरी व्हायला पाहिजे, बस" ("Please don't thank me, her mother should get well, that's it"). 4/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. 5/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever. This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold. 6/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude @akshaykumar ji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 7/7 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 16, 2020

Renuka Shahane first shared that her friend Nupur Alankar, who is also an actor, was going through a huge financial and familial crisis due to the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank issue. Nupur's mother was also ill and needed treatment. Renuka Shahane, using these tweets, aimed at appreciating all those people who had helped and also appealed that they must not contribute any further because Nupur received all the help needed.

Referring to Akshay as 'an angel', Renuka shared that he helped with Nupur's mother's best possible treatment. She talked about how he has helped many actors and workers in the industry and never expected a thank you in return. She informed how Akshay Kumar saw her Facebook post and called her husband and actor Ashutosh Rana to know more about it. He asked for the amount Nupur needs and provided it immediately with additional help as well.

Renuka revealed how Akshay did not accept her thank you for her generosity as well. He claimed that he just wanted Nupur's mother to get well and healthy. Talking about how people are asking everyone to be kind to each other for the past few days, Renuka said Akshay has proven that there are gems like him who will help people with what they need, and it does not matter if they have met them or not.

Finally, she revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who did this wonderful work. She claimed how Akshay has a pure, unadulterated golden heart. In the last and final tweet, Renuka thanked Akshay for his generosity. She also added how she hopes happiness and success for him and his family.

Fans impressed

Renuka Shahane tweets are being received highly by fans. People are expressing their happiness and also how they are also thankful to Akshay Kumar and his generosity. Here are some fan responses:

Got goose bumps reading this thread...

Feels really great when your idol steps out and do it for people without any expectation.... @akshaykumar sir you are just too good....

It gives my immense pleasure following you in every aspect...

You are a great role model for me.. — Pankaj shukla (@pankajashukla_) June 16, 2020

Source: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Alankar Instagram and Renuka Shahane's Twitter

