Akshay Kumar gives verdict on David Warner's Bala dance after being told 'got you covered'

David Warner is known to be a swashbuckling batsman, but some of his other talents have been on display during the lockdown. The Australian opener is not just alone, since his wife Candice and their kids also have been joining in showing some fun-filled and creative videos. The interesting bit is that a lot of it has been having an Indian connection.

Being a Sunrisers Hyderabad player, David Warner’s affinity for Telugu songs was evident, when he recreated a song from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. Even lead actor Allu Arjun had given his thumbs up to his act then. And videos of other Tollywood stars’ Prabhas, Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu’ acts have also been a highlight.

David recently turned his attention to Bollywood as well, by grooving to Akshay Kumar’s Shaitan Ka Saala aka Bala song from Housefull 4.

The cricketer had written that he got Akshay Kumar 'covered’ as he had some ‘fun’ on Friday night. Dressed all suited up, he had performed an energetic act to the hook step of the chartbuster. The video earned him 2.4 million views in just two days.

And now, Akshay himself has given his verdict to the track. The Khiladi star replied to David's ‘got you covered’ with ‘absolutely’ and that the star cricketer had ‘nailed it’, along with the applause emoji.

Heres' the comment

Meanwhile, Housefull 4 recently made headlines for setting records as far as TV viewership is concerned. The movie had also starred Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol, among others. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, revolved around an reincarnation concept in hilarious situations.

