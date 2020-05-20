Akshay Kumar Gives Advice To Fans On COVID-19, Says 'it’s Best To Sit It Out'

Akshay Kumar has been extremely active on his social media since the lockdown began. He has been updating his fans with all the details from his personal as well as professional life. He recently took to his Instagram to share a piece of advice on how to get through this lockdown. The Airlift actor shared a picture of himself along with the caption, “Sometimes it’s best to sit it out #ThisTooShallPass”. By this post, Akshay Kumar asked all his follower to wait for the lockdown to end.

Since a long time, Akshay Kumar has been urging people to adhere to the restrictions of the lockdown through his Instagram posts. He has also been supporting the I for India fundraiser and has been helping by donating for COVID-19 relief funds. The Khiladi 786 actor has also shared a sweet post for the fundraiser on his Instagram. See Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Fans Demand 'Laxmmi Bomb's Release In Theatres Amid Digital Release Rumours

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty's 'Hera Pheri 3' On Hold; Here's Why

Akshay Kumar supports I for India fundraiser

Akshay Kumar shared a picture that stated that I for India has raised ₹52 crores for COVID-19 relief work. He captioned the post with, “From our hearts to yours. Thank you for watching. Thank you for responding. Thank you for donating. I for India started out as a concert. But it can be a movement. Let’s continue to build a safe India. A healthy India. A strong India. I for India. Please continue to donate”.

I for India is India’s largest fundraiser concert which was organized to help raise funds for the India COVID Response Fund (ICRF). The movement has been extremely successful and has been dominating Facebook. Akshay urges his fans to keep donating for this cause to transform this fundraiser into a helpful movement.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Housefull 4' Certified Highest Viewed Movie Premiere On TV In 2019

On the work front

On the professional end, Akshay Kumar is prepping up for his upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The film is a romantic drama that is going to be directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film has a number of influential actors of the film industry including Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie is collaboratively being produced by three different studios including T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is supposed to hit the cinemas on February 14, 2021.

A number of reports had stated that the principal photography of the film had started on March 5, 2020, in Varanasi. But it might have been interrupted because of the lockdown that has been enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Also Read | When Pooja Hegde Showered Compliments On Her Co-stars Jackie Shroff And Akshay Kumar

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Reveals He Lost Bicycle Race To His Daughter; Says Nitara Keeps Him 'on Toes'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.