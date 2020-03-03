Akshay Kumar Reveals Ajay Devgn Pushed Him Out Of 'Phool Aur Kaante'; Read Details

Both Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood today. They have appeared in more than a hundred films annd have also shared screen space in movies like Suhaag, Khakee and Insan. And now the megastars are all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial- Sooryavanshi. However, at the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event in Mumbai, the Khiladi actor made an interesting revelation about Ajay Devgn and his past.

Akshay Kumar says Ajay Devgn had pushed him out from Phool Aur Kaante

At the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event, Akshay Kumar opened up him being the first choice for Phool Aur Kaante, but then Ajay Devgn pushed him out of it. The 1991 action film marked to be Ajay Devgn's debut movie in Bollywood. Akshay also revealed that in the same year, he also dipped his toes in Bollywood with Saugandh.

Talking about how Ajay Devgn and he always shared an amicable bond, he called out to Devgn as his old friend and remembered the funny anecdote of how they began their careers by fighting for the same movie. The Prithviraj actor exclaimed that Ajay and he have come a long way in their careers and starred in various movies too. Akshay Kumar further stated that they have worked tremendously hard in Sooryavanshi and would want fans to watch it.

Meanwhile, the official trailer of Sooryavashi featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn released on March 3, setting the internet on fire. The visual has hit 42M views within 23 hours of its release. Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 24.

