Akshay Kumar & Kriti Sanon's 'Bachchan Pandey' To Be A Hindi Adaptation Of 'Jigarthanda'?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his upcoming multiple releases including Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. Apart from these, Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey is also much in the hype as a few days back, the makers and the actor shared the first look of the film. Amidst this, an online entertainment portal has published a report, which claims that Bachchan Pandey will be a Hindi remake of Jigarthanda. Read the detailed report below.

Bachchan Pandey will be a remake of Jigarthanda?

Interestingly, the report states that the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad have decided to change the script. It also confirms that Bachchan Pandey, which was earlier claimed to be a Hindi remake of Ajith's hit film Veeram, will be a remake of Siddharth and Bobby Simha starrer Jigarthanda. The report also adds that the makers have been planning this remake since last year when Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights to the masala film. The report also revealed that initially, the makers wanted to cast Rajkummar Rao, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon but that didn't work out.

Elaborating on the development of the script, the report mentions that the makers are reviving the script of Bachchan Pandey, making a few changes to the original script. Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar will play the leads, in a case of role reversal. Kriti will be essay Siddharth's role from the original film, whereas Akshay will play Bobby Simha's character of a dreaded gangster.

On the other side, no official announcement has been made by the makers or the actors as of now. It will be interesting to see what will be the production's call on this, as a couple of months back they announced the changed release date of the film with Akshay Kumar's new look. Earlier, the film was slated to release on December 25, 2020, along with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. But later, the makers decided to postpone the date and now the film will hit the theatres on January 22, 2021.

