Akshay Kumar Reveals How He Found His Way To Meet 'Into The Wild' Host Bear Grylls

Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram on Thursday, September 10, 2020, to have a live session for promoting his upcoming episode of Into The Wild. The actor was in conversation with his co-star Huma Qureshi along with Bear Grylls where they went on to speak about the upcoming episode, their film Bell Bottom and more. And during the interview, Akshay was asked about he met Grylls to which the actor had a hilarious reaction to it.

Akshay reveals how he met Grylls

Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay Kumar and Bell Bottom co-star Huma Qureshi went live on Instagram with adventurer and popular television host Bear Grylls, ahead of the release of Discovery channel's Into The Wild ft. Akshay. During the conversation with Grylls about his experience on the show, his co-star Qureshi went on to ask Akshay if he has met Grylls before to which the actor revealed that this is the first time.

Akshay also revealed that the Discovery channel gave him a compass and told him to go and find Grylls. The actor further added that it was very easy to find him as he had to look out for a white man who is wearing a black t-shirt and in an Indian jungle. Hence, it was easy for Akshay to find him. Listening to Akshay’s fun story of meeting the host, Grylls and Huma were left in splits. Watch the video below.

About Bear Grylls-Akshay Kumar episode

Akshay Kumar's episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls' will premiere on Discovery Channel on Sunday, September 14, 2020. However, the show will stream online on Discovery+ on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 8:00 pm. During the interview, the actor also went on to reveal how he and the host bonded during the show. And by the looks of the video, seems like Akshay had a good time Into The Wild as he experienced some spine chilling moments. Also, Akshay is not the only Indian to feature on the show, earlier to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Rajinikanth also was a part of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Watch the trailer of the upcoming episode of the adventurous show below.

