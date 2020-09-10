Akshay Kumar's Highlight From Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Includes Dodging A Crocodile

The latest edition of Into the Wild with Bear Grylls will feature superstar Akshay Kumar and his fans are quite excited about the upcoming episode. Earlier today, Akshay came live on Instagram along with Huma Qureshi and Bear Grylls to discuss the upcoming episode and thus have a chat. In the live session, several things were revealed from the show which surprised fans and got them even more eager to watch the episode as soon as possible. It was in the live session itself that Akshay Kumar revealed one of the most important highlights from the show which left fans in shock.

Akshay Kumar reveals the biggest highlight from the show with Bear Grylls

Akshay Kumar, during the chat with Bear Grylls alongside Huma Qureshi, revealed that the time when he had to dodge crocodiles was his favourite bit from the episode. He added that the task was set to cross a river in which he would be dangling from a rope with the water flowing down below. In the trailer of this episode, one could spot the crocodiles in the water and thus it was the same scene Akshay was mentioning about in the live session. The actor hung from the rope and tried to get onto the other side of the water. However, during this time, according to Akshay Kumar, he had to dodge a crocodile while he was doing the task. Thus the actor revealed this particular scene to be the highlight for him from the entire adventure he had with Bear Grylls.

Bear Grylls too seemed to have enjoyed the company of Akshay as he had several praises for the actor. Bear also went on to remark how exciting it was to film that particular episode with Akshay Kumar. He also spoke about how excited the fans are to watch the episode as he himself cannot wait for it. The three had a good chat throughout the live session which garnered over a million views at the time of this writing. Fans are eager to watch the episode and will soon get to watch it on September 14 at 8pm IST.

