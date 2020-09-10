Akshay Kumar Reveals His Family 'didn't Like' His Moustache Look For 'Bell Bottom'

The 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and co-star Huma Qureshi recently hosted a live session with Bear Grylls on Instagram for promoting the upcoming episode of Into The Wilds. Recently, Akshay's moustache look from his upcoming film titled Bell Bottom was revealed by producer Jackky Bhagnani on social media. However, during his conversation with Grylls earlier today, the Pad Man actor revealed that his family is not a fan of his brand new moustach look.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Reacts To A Fan Who Shared An Autograph Signed By The Actor In 1991

While Ranveer & Sonakshi loved Akshay's moustache, his family did not

On September 10, 2020, Akshay Kumar and Bell Botton co-star Huma Qureshi went live on Instagram with adventurer and popular television host Bear Grylls, ahead of the release of Discovery channel's Into The Wilds ft. Akshay. During his conversation with Grylls about his experience on the show, his live session was interrupted by Sooryavanshi co-star Ranveer Singh, who was all-praise about Kumar's new moustache look. Joining the bandwagon was his Rowdy Rathore co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who also gave his moustache look a thumbs up.

However, Bear Grylls was soon to ask Akki about his family's reaction to his new moustache. Thus, Kumar revealed that his family 'does not like' his moustache look and his Into The Wilds co-star could relate with him. Furthermore, the 53-year-old shared that he had to grow a moustache for his role in Ranjit M Tewari's upcoming spy thriller, Bell Bottom. The Gold actor added that the story of Bell Bottom is set during the 1980s, so it was the script's demand for him to sport a moustache in the film. He also revealed that although he was given the opportunity of opting for a fake moustache, he decided to grow a real one instead.

Also Read | Paresh Rawal's Birthday Wishes For His 'Hera Pheri' Co-star Akshay Kumar Are 'on Point'

Check out Akshay and Huma's live session with Bear Grylls below:

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of Into The Wilds with Bear Grylls and Akshay Kumar will premiere on Discovery+ tomorrow, i.e. September 11, 2020, at 8 p.m. while it will be air on Discovery's television channel on September 14, 2020, at 8 p.m. as well. Meanwhile, the trailer of the upcoming episode of the adventurous show has already hiked the excitement among fans for its release.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Gets Injured While Performing A Unique Stunt Taught By Bear Grylls: Reports

Watch the trailer of 'Into The Wilds' below:

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Birthday: Varun Is Glad The Actor Is Spending His Birthday On Sets

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.