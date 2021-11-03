Ahead of the release of the upcoming film from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe Soorayanshi, makers have released the peppy Punjabi track Na Jaa. The song is a recreated version of singer Pav Dharia's song of the same name. The new track features none other than Sooryavanshi's lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Akshay who will be seen playing the role of a fierce cop in the upcoming film shared the track on Instagram.

The music video is a visual treat for the fans as they will see Katrina and Akshay grooving on the track with their uber-cool steps. Both the actors were seen in black in the song as they try to match each other's moves on the track. The new version of Na Jaa is sung by Pav Dharia and Nikhita Gandhi.

Akshay Kumar releases the third chartbuster song from Sooryavanshi

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the much-anticipated action entertainer, Sooryavanshi is all set to release in the theatres on November 5. The cop drama was originally slated to release on March 24 last year but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutting down of cinema halls. 'Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here #NaJaa Song out now! LINK IN BIO,' wrote Akshay while sharing a small clip from the song.

The three-minute song opens in a peculiar Rohit Shetty style - with helicopters, cars, and a huge crew of backdrop dancers. Both Akshay and Katrina look uber cool in their chic black outfits as they walk in the frame. Besides the lyrics which have been translated into Hindi, the song has the same vibe as the original number.

The song is set to become the chartbuster for the festive season. Before this song, the other two Aila Re Aila and Mere Yaaraa have already been trending on YouTube. The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, and his team as they join forces with Inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to prevent a terrorist group from attacking Mumbai. Katrina will be seen helming the role of his wife Aditi Sooryavanshi.

IMAGE: Instagram/AkshayKumar