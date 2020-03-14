'The Kapil Sharma Show' Clip Shows Akshay Kumar Mocking Awards Ceremonies; Watch

The upcoming weekend episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be hosting Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty. The stars will be on the show to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. While on the show, Kapil Sharma asked Akshay Kumar about how he knows who is going to win an award before even opening the envelope. To this, Akshay Kumar had a very hilarious answer. Here is what Akshay Kumar had to say about it on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay Kumar mocks awards ceremonies at 'The Kapil Sharma Show' while promoting Sooryavanshi

While Akshay Kumar was on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil Sharma asked him how he knows about the people who won awards and whether he is an astrologer who can see into the future or is just a coincidence. To this, Akshay Kumar had a very hilarious answer. Take a look at the clip here.

In the video, Akshay Kumar can be seen responding to Kapil by telling him that that audience at the awards shows also know who is going to win the awards. He then added that the audience looks at the celebs who are attending the award show and they also guess on who the winner is. Apart from this, Akshay Kumar in the past also has expressed that he is interested in the rewards instead of awards. It was also reported that he is interested in the earnings which he gets through his performances at award shows. This episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on March 14, 2020.

