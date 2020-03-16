The Debate
Akshay Kumar Says Mumbai Police Should Hire Kareena Kapoor Khan, Know Why

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar has given THIS particular reason as to why Mumbai Police should consider hiring Kareena Kapoor Khan in their team. Read further to know.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the most talented superstars in Bollywood. The actor is known for his marvellous stunts and impactful films. Over the years, he has delivered a streak of hits and fans enjoy watching him on screen. Currently, the actor is gearing up for Sooryavanshi; however, the makers have pushed the release date forward as a precautionary measure due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar - Mumbai Police should hire Kareena Kapoor Khan

However, this did not keep the team of Sooryavanshi from promoting the film. The team appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film, the makers called upon the Mumbai Police as guests to witness the show. This gesture was applauded by the fans and followers of the show. Kapil himself thanked the police force for their relentless and selfless service towards the city.

On the show, Kapil has his usual gags with his guests where he often teases them based on certain rumours about them. In this episode, Rohit Shetty touched upon the gossiping nature of Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was revealed in an interview by Karan Johar that Kareena Kapoor is often regarded as the gossip queen in Bollywood. Following this claim, Akshay Kumar added an incident which forced him to believe the truth in the statement.

Akshay stated that he had held a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan at night for Chennai Express. Akshay claimed no one, but Karan and Shah Rukh and himself knew about it. However, the next morning when Akshay visited Kareena Kapoor at her place, he found out that she already knew about the meeting when she asked him if he met Shah Rukh. Akshay said that he has experienced her gossiping nature first hand and agreed that the claims are indeed correct.

Akshay then gazed upon the audience filled with police officers and instantly told them to hire her. Karan Johar also added that perhaps Bebo has a CCTV installed in each star’s house due to which she receives all the information. Karan later claimed that there is no single piece of information that goes unnoticed by Kareena Kapoor in Bollywood.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

 

 

 

