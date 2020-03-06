Akshay Kumar Has Revealed That He's Learning How To Pole Dance

Akshay Kumar is inevitably one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The Sooryavanshi actor never fails to abide by a disciplined fitness regimen to stay fit. He is also known to indulge in a lot of sports and rigorous activities as a part of his fitness routine.

The Mission Mangal actor recently revealed in an interview with an esteemed publication that he's learning pole dancing. Akshay Kumar further added that he's enjoying the classes he has been taking for pole dancing to the fullest. The actor also revealed that all the sports require a certain level of skill set and learning pole dancing is not easy. It will be interesting to witness if the fans will see him perform pole-dancing in one of his upcoming films or it will be just a part of his fitness routine.

Akshay Kumar earlier pole danced in Desi Boyz

Akshay Kumar has actually pole danced on screen before, in the song Tu Mera Hero from his 2011 film Desi Boyz. But the Sooryavanshi actor went on to say that he was not learning this form of dance this time for any film. Akshay Kumar said that pole dancing is something that he has not learnt before so he wanted to give it a try.

The actor is now gearing up for his much-awaited cop drama Sooryavanshi, which will also star Katrina Kaif in a pivotal role. The Rohit Shetty directorial film is touted as a 'cop-universe' and will also see Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh reprise their roles as Singham and Simmba respectively. The movie will release on March 24, 2020.

Sooryavanshi makers release new poster

The makers of the film have recently unveiled a new poster which gives the fans a glimpse of the intense chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in Sooryavanshi. Katrina Kaif also took to her social media handle to share the beautiful poster.

The poster has Sooryavanshi embracing his wife Dr Aditi, essayed by Katrina, in a warm hug. It also showcases a silhouette of Akshay Kumar who is seen holding a gun amidst the backdrop of a flying helicopter and some buildings on fire. Check out the poster.

