Rohit Shetty Lauds Mumbai Police For Helping Him Shoot 'Sooryavanshi' Across The City

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty has expertise in crafting high-octane mass entertainer movies. Apart from the star cast and the story, the action sequences of the Rohit Shetty directorial always manage to grab the attention of the audience. The director is all set to deliver another action-thriller, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview with a leading news portal, Rohit Shetty shared his experience of shooting at real locations. The Mumbai Police also got a special mention in his interview.

He said that the Mumbai police made it possible to film at landmark venues including the Lower Parel flyover and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The team took permission from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to shoot at these locations. Golmmal director recalled that the day the Sooryavanshi team was shooting on the Lower Parel bridge at night. He wanted a shot of the police convoy on the flyover, which is usually bustling with crowd.

The report quotes him saying that it was amazing to see how the cops managed the crowd that had gathered there. Praising the Mumbai police, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 host said that if the cops hadn't been with the team, it would have been impossible to shoot.

All about Sooryavanshi

For the unversed, Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi is a cop drama. The film is about an anti-terrorist squad, who tries to save Mumbai from an attack. The climax of the film will feature Simmba's Ranveer Singh and Singham's Ajay Devgn too. Katrina Kaif will play the female lead. The trailer of the film has been released and the audience and fans are eager to watch the film on the big screen. It is slated to release on March 24, 2020.

