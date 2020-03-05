Akshay Kumar Shows Who Is The BOSS In These Scenes From The Movie 'Boss'

Akshay Kumar can be called an all-rounder when it comes to being an actor in the Bollywood film industry. He has done a variety of roles that have catered to a varied audience across the world. He was a part of the movie Boss in the year 2013. The movie was directed by Anthony D'Souza. The film starred Akshay Kumar starred alongside Shiv Panditt, Mithun Chakraborty, Ronit Roy, Aditi Rao Hydari, Johnny Lever, and Parikshat Sahni.

Best scenes from the movie Boss

Akshay Kumar's entry scene

Akshay Kumar's entry scene is one of the funniest parts of the movie. As the character that he is fighting with asks him to come forward, his followers make him a human throne on which he sits. After a funny banter with the man, Akshay finally loses his calm and starts fighting with the men. He first asks his partner Sanjay Mishra to turn music on and starts bashing those men up to the tune of the music.

Akshay fights with Ronit Roy

The six-minute-long action sequence at the end of the movie is a riveting moment in Boss. Akshay Kumar's character is face to face with the corrupt police officer Ayushman Thakur. The two go on is a bloody fight in the middle of the deserted area. The cinematography brings out the fight beautifully as the light background makes the two characters the focus of the scene.

Akshay Kumar on jogging truck

In a scene in Boss, Ronit Roy along with another character come to visit Akshay Kumar. They ask Sanjay Mishra where Akshay is, to which he answers that Akshay is on his jogging truck. The character laughs and corrects him saying that it is called a jogging track and not a jogging truck. Sanjay Mishra then laughs and says it is a jogging truck. The next scene is of Akshay Kumar running over the roofs of trucks that are lined up next to each other.

