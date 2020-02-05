Union Budget
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan, And Other Actors Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

Bollywood News

There are many Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, and others who have aged like fine wine. Read on to know more about who these actors are.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
akshay kumar

Actors have to look after their appearance more than people from any other profession. Their entire livelihood depends on how they look and how well they carry themselves. Ageing is a process everybody has to go through. But for some celebrities, ageing has made them look better than ever before. Here is a list of Bollywood actors who have aged like fine wine.

Read Also: Jacqueline Fernandez Opens About Her 'Attack' Co-star John Abraham 

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is one of the leading and most successful actors of Bollywood. The Padman actor will be turning 53 years old this year, but he can still give any new-age actor a run for their money. He is still super fit and has aged gracefully.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

Saif Ali Khan

The "Nawab" of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan is about to turn 50 this year. The versatile actor is in no mood to let his age reflect on his looks. The Sacred Games star is still considered to be one of the most handsome men in the industry. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

R Madhavan

R Madhavan, who made his Bollywood debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, is on the verge of turning 50 this year. The 3 Idiots star still possesses looks that can kill and show no signs of ageing. Despite ageing like fine wine, his charming smile has still not changed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna is in his late forties but does not look anything close to his age. Despite not acting in a lot of Bollywood movies, the actor reportedly enjoys immense popularity among his female fans. He was last seen on the big screen in a 2014 movie called Fireflies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rahul Khanna (@mrkhanna) on

Read Also: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares Photos Of His 'fruitful Evening'. See Pics

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna is a versatile actor who is on the verge of turning 45 this year. Last seen in Section 375, the actor aged like fine wine. He seems to be getting more and more attractive with each passing year, as evidenced by his fans' love on his posts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshaye Khanna (@akshaye_khanna) on

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor is in his sixties but still possesses the charm and charisma that is enough to give younger actors a run for their money. The Mr India actor seems to have made the clock reverse when it comes to his youthful looks. He is setting new goals for other actors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor) on

Read Also: Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning In Winterwear In These Pictures From Her Latest Photoshoot

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
