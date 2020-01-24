Kriti Sanon Looks Stunning In Winterwear In These Pictures From Her Latest Photoshoot

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is considered one of the finest actors in the industry at the moment. Her fans are also fond of her fashion sense and style. The actor is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated on her fashion outings.

The actor recently posted pictures on Instagram from her latest photoshoot for a magazine cover. The actor looked chic in every avatar. Her fans loved her looks from the shoot.

In this picture, Kriti looked stunning as she posed in a winter wear. She was pictured wearing a Russian jacket. The jacket had leather details and fur trim on the collar. The diva wore the jacket over a printed dress. Her dress had button details on a leather strip. Her maroon dress had a pleated pattern all over it. The actor accessorised the look with a wristwatch.

Kriti made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff and also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for it. She is also known for her roles in films like Dilwale, Luka Chuppi, Bareilly ki Barfi, and more. She is also often appreciated by her fans for pulling off different kinds of looks in her films.

Kriti Sanon is currently in a very happy space with her latest films Luka Chuppi and Housefull 4 emerging as box office successes. However, the actor also makes heads turn for her sartorial choice too. The Bareilly Ki Barfi actor is reportedly going all out in her preparation for the role of a surrogate mother in her upcoming film 'Mimi' as she is going to undergo extreme physical transformation. She has reprtedly been asked to put on15 kgs for the role.

