Jacqueline Fernandez Opens About Her 'Attack' Co-star John Abraham

Jacqueline Fernandez and John Abraham will be soon sharing the screen for their upcoming film called Attack. The two stars have been on the top of their game for the film and have given their maximum efforts for the film. The two lead actors have a good connection and they also bond over fitness and workouts. Jacqueline spoke to a news publishing house about the same. Read more to know what Jacqueline Fernandez had to say about John Abraham.

Jacqueline Fernandez speaks about her co-star, John Abraham

Jacqueline Fernandez says that John is someone who is super fit and they bond on everything be it food, fitness or workouts. She feels that John is doing amazingly well and they continuously laugh on the sets of the film. The two have already shared the big screen in three films and this is going to be their fourth collaboration. Jacqueline Fernandez is popular for not mincing her words during an interview. She recently gave an interview where she spoke on her New Year resolutions. Read more about what she had to say.

Jacqueline Fernandez's New year Resolution

Jacqueline Fernandez recently spoke to an entertainment publishing magazine where she opened up about some of her New Year resolutions. While having a conversation with the reporter at AB Celestial in Mumbai, Jacqueline said that she wanted to revisit a lot of things that she has done in the past. Fernandez reveals that she used to be an adventure junkie and says that there is a need to reactivate that side of her. She was fascinated by the fact that she used to go sky diving, bungee jumping; crazy things like that and misses doing such things.

