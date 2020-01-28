'I’m Sure It Will Happen': Aditi Rao Hydari On Dhanush's Impending Sophomore Film

In a recent interview, Actor Aditi Rao Hydari talked about her impending project with South superstar Dhanush. The shooting of this film to be directed by Dhanush stopped midway due to issues with the producer. Read on to know about Aditi’s take regarding the incomplete film.

Aditi talks about Dhanush’s film

Dhanush is currently one of the most bankable actors in the South Indian Film Industry. Apart from delivering some power-packed roles on the big screen, Dhanush also has an inclination towards filmmaking. Recently, in an interview with a media portal, Aditi Rao Hydari talked about Dhanush’s impending directorial project she was a part of.

In the interview with a media portal, Aditi Rao Hydari opened up about Dhanush’s sophomore project. This sophomore project came to a standstill due to production issues. During the interview, Aditi Rao Hydari said that she is sure that the project will happen.

Aditi Rao Hydari further added that she believes her instinct and hence believes that the project will happen. She also appreciated Dhanush’s direction skills and said that she loved working with him as a filmmaker. Aditi Rao Hydari further added that Dhanush himself is an ace actor and hence could extract work from the entire cast.

Dhanush’s sophomore project that starred Aditi Rao Hydari got shelved due to issues with the producers’ Sri Thenandal Films. This untitled project of Dhanush was had started shooting back in 2018. The producers even had shared some pictures from the sets of this untitled film.

