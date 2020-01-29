Sara Ali Khan Gives A Sneak Peek To The Song 'Haan Main Galat' In THIS Post

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set for the release of their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal. The movie will be releasing on Valentine’s day next month. The movie is termed as the spiritual remake of the original Love Aaj Kal that released in 2009.

The original movie starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Now after more than 10 years, the movie is remade with Saif’s daughter in a pivotal role. The actors are promoting their film on their social media accounts. The makers are releasing the songs one after another to keep the excitement level high among fans.

The makers have released another song from the movie titled Haan Main Galat. The song is a recreated version of Twist from the original movie. Sara Ali Khan took to her social media account to share a series of pictures.

In the pictures, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are seen dancing to the tunes of song Haan Main Galat. Sara and Kartik looked adorable in the pictures as they danced in the latest dancing number. Sara captioned the post as, “Dil Mein Jo Aaye 💓 Aaj Ho Jaye 🙌🏻 Aaj Stage Laga Hai 💃🕺🏻 Badi Jagah Hai 🌍 🌌 #DoItWithATwist 🌪💥 #LoveAajKal ❤️ #ZoeWithVeer #ZoeMeetsRaghu”.

The music of the song is composed by Pritam with Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh lending their voices for the film. The song is penned down by Irshad Kamil and sees the trio of Pritam, Arijit and Irshad back together again. Love Aaj Kal’s songs have been making the waves since their release. Earlier, the makers of Love Aaj Kal had released Shayad and now the new version of Twist is released.

