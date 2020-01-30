Akshay Kumar Tricks Paparazzi And Leaves Everyone In Splits, Watch Video

Akshay Kumar has tickled the funny bone of the audience and fans with his numerous comedy movies. His comic timing and sense of humour have always left his fans laughing out loud. He has turned many of his public appearances into a laughter riot with his witty replies and comments. Many of his co-stars have revealed in interviews about how Akshay Kumar plays pranks with everyone on the sets. This time, the paparazzi and shutterbugs turned out to be his target.

Recently, Akshay Kumar was spotted when he was heading home after a shoot. He opted for an all-black casual attire with a black cap on January 29 night. As he was walking towards his car, the shutterbugs started clicking his picture.

While slowly walking, the Kesari actor asked photographers to be careful and not fall. Later, he ran for a nano-second and tricked them as if he was running away. Akshay gave a teasing smile to them and left everyone in splits.

Watch the video:

During the promotions of his previous multi-starrer, Housefull 4, Akshay's co-star Riteish Deshmukh revealed that how Akshay had secretly taken his phone and sent a proposal message to Vidya Balan when they were shooting Heyy Baby. Later, Riteish and Vidya learned that their phones were with Akshay all the time. Kumar's fun side was quite evident in the BTS video of his latest release Good Newwz, in which he was seen playing pranks on his co-stars.

Reportedly, even his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, was also one of the people aimed by the prankster. During an award function when Dimple Kapadia honoured him with a badge on the stage, he pretended that the pin pierced his chest. To make it more realistic, the Padman actor kept a small packet of red colour liquid inside his white shirt.

On the work front, the 52-year-old actor has many projects in his pipeline. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. Apart from the action-drama, Bell Bottom, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey among others are the most-anticipated upcoming projects in his kitty.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Pen Movies YouTube Channel)

